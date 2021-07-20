Mets go deep into bench and bullpen to grab thrilling extra-inning win in Cincinnati

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis high five after Conforto home run
Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis high five after Conforto home run

Just inside of five hours after the first pitch was thrown by Vladimir Gutierrez on Monday night in Cincinnati, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run run shot in the top of the 11th inning to put the Mets up 14-10 and separate themselves enough to secure a thrilling 15-11 win over the Reds.

The thing is, Pillar wasn't expected to play Monday night. In fact, a lot of guys that got in weren't, considering Pillar was the last man off the bench -- and yet, he had the biggest hit of the night.

"I keep using the quote that 'we're built for this' and I think today was a perfect example," Pillar said after the game. "We went through every single guy on the bench. I was the last guy off the bench, we had two new pitchers brought up today...no one flinched.

"We didn't play very good baseball early on, we shot ourselves in the foot. But we picked each other up, guys that made mistakes in the field came up and contributed when their turn came up in the lineup. No one pointed fingers...guys picked each other up. That's what this team's about, that's what we've been about all year."

In total, 14 players took at least one at-bat, while seven pitchers threw in the game. Of the 14 batters that took at-bats, a whopping six hit home runs -- with Michael Conforto knocking out two.

Trevor May, who pitched in relief in the previous two games, was brought in for the save anyway in the 11th. He got the final two outs of the game, including a strikeout to end it.

Dave Jauss, who stepped in as the acting manager for a suspended Luis Rojas on Monday night, said the comradery and culture inside the clubhouse and front office is what helps the team get wins like this one.

"From the front office, down to the manager, down to the coaching staff, and trainers and then the players, that clubhouse, that dugout, that group of people...have a bond that they are together..." Jauss said. "They've showered this thing off already 25-30 minutes ago, so that's a really special way to describe what our fans are watching on the field, but now they get a little look at as to what is going on."

The Mets will be without Rojas again Tuesday, but the manager said before the game that "the group is special" enough to win games through just about any distraction they've faced this season.

"That's part of the culture that just makes it so fun to show up and play with this group of guys," James McCann, who came off the bench and went 2-for-3 with a home run, said.

Recommended Stories

  • Mets vs Reds: Acting Manager Dave Jauss discusses the Mets crazy win over the Reds | Mets Post Game

    Acting Manager Dave Jauss, who filled in for the suspended Luis Rojas, picked quite an incredible, see-saw battle to take the reins. He talks about the strength of the team's clubhouse culture, the decision to pinch-hit James McCann for Tomas Nido and the Mets debut of reliever Anthony Banda.

  • Giants observations: Posey, Estrada power 7-2 win vs. Dodgers

    Buster Posey homered and Thairo Estrada keyed a four-run seventh as the Giants beat the Dodgers on Monday.

  • MLB roundup: Mets outslug Reds 15-11 in 11 innings

    Jeff McNeil drove home the go-ahead run and clubbed one of seven New York homers as the visiting Mets outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 in an 11-inning slugfest that featured 34 hits Monday night. Michael Conforto homered twice and Kevin Pillar belted a three-run homer in the 11th as the Mets connected for a season-high seven long balls. The seven homers match the most the Reds have allowed this season, as they also surrendered seven to the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 loss on June 1.

  • Ramón Laureano's homer, defense give Athletics jolt of energy

    Ramon Laureano did it all Monday night, and it might just be what he needed to break out of a slumo.

  • Mets vs Reds Highlights: Mets blast 7 home runs, overcome defensive miscues to win wild game over Reds

    In the Mets wildest game of the season, it took 7 home runs and 11 innings for them to finally outlast the Reds 15-11. Luis Guillorme committed three errors, eventually leading to seven Cincinnati runs early in the game. But the Mets battled back to take the lead, thanks to Michael Conforto, Dom Smith and James McCann going deep. Edwin Diaz blew a save for the third straight game and the contest extended to the 11th inning before Kevin Pillar three-run shot and Conforto's 2nd homer of the game helped the Mets pull away for good.

  • Mets vs. Reds Highlights

    The Mets smash seven homers en route to a 15-11 win

  • Discussing Mets trade rumors for Kris Bryant & Adam Frazier | Rumors & Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Omar Minaya and Sal Licata weigh in on the Kris Bryant rumors. Omar says he thinks the deal will get done, while also discussing the fit and the idea of giving up good players for a rental. Sal gives his take as a Mets fan… and says if the Mets are going for it this year, they have to make the deal. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Plaschke: Vin Scully tries to make most of each day while mourning loss of wife

    Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, honestly speaks about the January death of his wife, Sandi, with the same elegant grace he delivered on broadcasts.

  • Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep

    Back from the All-Star Game, Corbin Burnes looked more like an All-Star. Burnes returned to form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to an 8-0 win and finished a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The NL Central-leading Brewers won four of the seven games against Cincinnati spanning the All-Star break.

  • ‘League’s worst O-line’ named Giants’ biggest concern of 2021

    The "league's worst offensive line" has been named the New York Giants' biggest concern entering training camp.

  • Tyler Naquin's two-run double

    Tyler Naquin sends a two-run double down the left-field line, tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 1st inning

  • Mets takeaways from Monday's , including another blown save by Edwin Diaz

    The Mets win an 11-inning thriller, 15-10, over the Reds that saw seven homers by New York and Edwin Diaz blowing his third consecutive save.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Carlos Carrasco to pitch for Syracuse on Tuesday

    The latest news and possible return dates for Mets players who are on the IL.

  • Pennsylvania High School Football Preview: Pittsburgh City

    PA Preps predicts standings, preseason MVPs, and much more in this conference preview now!SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!-------------------- What other coverage am I missing ...

  • Cubs' David Ross no lunatic, but Cubs no contenders, either

    Cubs manager David Ross said "crazier things have happened" than the Cubs climbing back into contention. Just before the Cubs made four errors in an 8-3 loss to the Cards.

  • British Paralympian Olivia Breen 'speechless' after being told her briefs were 'too short and inappropriate'

    Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who

  • Norwegian women's beach-handball team forced to pay fines after players wore shorts - instead of bikini bottoms - during a game

    The European Handball Federation's disciplinary commission imposed a $177 fine per player after the team chose to wear shorts at a recent game.

  • How much money each player earned at the British Open

    It pays to play well in major championships.

  • Twin cheerleading stars sexually abused by coach at Frisco, Plano gyms, lawsuit says

    The sisters from Texas say the sexual abuse began when they were 15 years old, according to a lawsuit they announced with their attorneys at a news conference Monday.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand to start second half

    The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.