Mets' daunting 13-game stretch against Dodgers and Giants could determine playoff fate

Mets TREATED group at home plate August 2021 Citi Field

The Mets do not deserve a commendation for sweeping the hapless Washington Nationals. But by doing so, they have rescued their season from the brink of annihilation just in time for what will most likely be their most challenging stretch.

While sweeping the Nats was necessary, taking care of business against lesser opponents is often easier said than done -- as the Mets found out last week against the Miami Marlins and as both they and the Philadelphia Phillies found out earlier this season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.



With the Nats in the rearview mirror, the Mets now enter a 13-game gauntlet against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants that has seemingly been hovering over them forever.

And as the Mets enter that stretch, they will do so after rising right back to the top of the NL East -- tied with the Phillies in the loss column and ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The unfortunate part for the Mets right now (aside from having to face the Dodgers and Giants 13 times in a row) is what the Braves' schedule is over the next week and change.

As the Mets alternate between Citi Field and the West Coast while facing two of the best teams in baseball, the Braves will be playing the Nats (3 games), the Marlins (3 games), the Baltimore Orioles (3 games), and the Yankees (2 games).

Things are a lot tougher for the Phillies, who face the Cincinnati Reds (3 games), Arizona Diamondbacks (3 games), San Diego Padres (3 games), and Tampa Bay Rays (2 games).

The expectation here should be that the Braves will beat the hell out of the Nats, Marlins, and O's. If that doesn't happen, good for the Mets.

But if it does, what kind of shape will the Mets be in on the other side of their daunting 13-game stretch?

That depends on the Mets, of course.

Jul 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith (2) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (6) center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park.

A good sign for New York could be how they've played against non-division contenders since the team started to become whole in June after their insane rash of injuries.

Over the last two months, the Mets have taken four of seven from the San Diego Padres, two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers, two of three from the Yankees, split six games with the Reds, and taken two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays -- that's a 13-9 clip.

The Dodgers and Giants -- who entered this weekend with an MLB-best 74-41 record -- will be a horse of a different color, but there should be hope that the Mets can at least tread water here and emerge in solid shape while the Braves have a chance to feast and the Phils manage a similarly tough schedule to that of the Mets.

And if the Mets do emerge in solid shape, it can be argued that they would then be in the driver's seat in the NL East.

Here's why...

While the Phillies' schedule from Aug. 26 on is made up of lots of weak opponents, the Mets will have a similar -- but not quite as easy -- final month and change.

Right after their Dodgers-Giants stretch, the Mets have 14 games in a row against the Nats and Marlins, and play three more games against Miami the last week of the season. There's also a strong chance the St. Louis Cardinals, who visit the Mets for three games in mid-September, will be out of contention by that point.



Jun 17, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) punches his chest during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

As far as the Braves' schedule after Aug. 26 is concerned, it includes 12 total games against the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres, and a four-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies -- a trip that can often get weird and be a big negative for a pitching staff.

In an ideal world, the Mets would have a comfortable lead in the division right now. But in the world they're in, they spent months navigating through injuries to top players, have had to play an obscene amount of doubleheaders, have been without ace Jacob deGrom since the middle of July, are still without Francisco Lindor, are still without Noah Syndergaard, and shot themselves in the foot last week against the Marlins and Phillies.

But despite all of the issues the Mets have had -- self-inflicted and otherwise -- they are right there in mid-August with the NL East title up for grabs.

The Mets are a flawed team, especially without deGrom and Lindor. But are they any more flawed than the Braves (whose starting rotation remains decimated) and Phillies (whose bullpen has been among the worst in baseball)?

I would argue that they are not.

The Mets have been resilient all season in the face of adversity. Now, they'll have to rise to the challenge over the next 13 games in order to put themselves in strong position to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and win the NL East for the first time since 2015.

How far the Mets go if they reach the playoffs could be determined by whether deGrom makes it back. But whether they make it at all could be determined by how they play over the next two weeks.