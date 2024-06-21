Mets @ Cubs: How to watch on SNY on June 21, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday at 2:20 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Brandon Nimmo has a six-game hitting streak and is slashing .328/.375/.522 in 72 plate appearances over his last 16 games dating back to May 31

Pete Alonso has eight hits and 10 RBI in his last four games

Francisco Alvarez has seven hits in his last 13 at-bats

Reed Garrett has been perfect in 3.0 innings over his last three appearances, striking out four

Jose Quintana was strong in his last start, limiting the San Diego Padres to one run on two hits in 6.0 innings

METS CUBS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets @ Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.