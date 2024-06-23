Advertisement

Mets @ Cubs: How to watch on June 23, 2024

alex smith
·1 min read

The Mets (36-39) take on the Chicago Cubs (37-40) at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN. Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

  • With two more hits on Saturday, J.D. Martinez's average is now up to .291 to go along with an .872 OPS

  • Francisco Alvarez had just one home run before landing on the IL, but he now has homered in back-to-back games and has a .478 batting average in his last seven games

  • Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo both cooled off on Saturday, going a combined 1-for-8 with five strikeouts.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via ESPN, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider or to ESPN+. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser, or via the ESPN App.