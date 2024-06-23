Mets @ Cubs: How to watch on June 23, 2024

The Mets (36-39) take on the Chicago Cubs (37-40) at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN. Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

With two more hits on Saturday, J.D. Martinez 's average is now up to .291 to go along with an .872 OPS

Francisco Alvarez had just one home run before landing on the IL, but he now has homered in back-to-back games and has a .478 batting average in his last seven games

Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo both cooled off on Saturday, going a combined 1-for-8 with five strikeouts.

METS CUBS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via ESPN, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider or to ESPN+. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser, or via the ESPN App.