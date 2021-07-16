Mets could have trade competition from Nationals for Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant rounds bases after homer blue jersey

If the Mets are planning to make a run at trading for Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, they could have competition from within the NL East.

The Washington Nationals are among the teams interested in dealing for Bryant, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network, though Heyman notes that it's uncertain whether there would be a "prospect match" between the Nats and Cubs.

Per Heyman, the Nats do not want to trade pitching prospects Cade Cavalli or Jackson Rutledge, both of whom are viewed as top 100 prospects in baseball.

SNY's Andy Martino has reported that Bryant "fits the Mets' desires," and that if New York upgrades its offense, it considers third base the most likely place to do it.

Per Martino, the Mets and Cubs discussed Bryant during the offseason, with catching prospect Francisco Alvarez's name coming up in talks. According to Martino, Cubs sources later called the talks extremely preliminary while Mets people felt they were a bit more concrete.

As far as what it would take to trade for Bryant, the Cubs can ask for whatever they want, but two-month rentals typically do not net top 100 prospects in return.

Alvarez, who is among the top 30 or so prospects in baseball, should be a non-starter fpr the Mets when it comes to Bryant or any rental.

Bryant is earning $19.5 million this season in what is his final year of arbitration.

He is having a rebound season for Chicago, slashing .271/.353/.502 with 16 homers and 17 doubles in 81 games while getting time at third base, first base, and all three outfield spots.

