Mets' Corey Oswalt clears waivers and is outrighted to Triple-A,; Brad Brach released

New York Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt pitches vs New York Yankees

The Mets announced on Tuesday that RHP Corey Oswalt has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A. In addition, the team has released RHP Brad Brach.

Oswalt will be invited to spring training, after he was designated for assignment six days ago to make room on the roster for Albert Almora Jr.

Oswalt has appeared in 23 games over the past three seasons, often used as a long-relief option or spot-starter. He had a 4.35 ERA in 13.0 innings during the 2020 season, and owns a career 6.19 ERA.



Brach had a 4.67 ERA over 27.0 innings in two seasons with the Mets. The 34-year-old has a career 3.39 ERA in 10 seasons, and was an All-Star in 2016 with the Baltimore Orioles.