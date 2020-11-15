Mets have been in contact with RHP Charlie Morton's agent: report

Charlie Morton

The Mets have reportedly been in contact with veteran RHP Charlie Morton's agent, per Yehuda Schwartz.

The Mets will likely be checking in on every free agent starter this offseason as they look to bolster their rotation. Weighing all their options will be best instead of honing in on just a few.

Morton is an obvious one to look in to with his recent success and postseason pedigree. He had only a 4.74 ERA during the shortened 2020 season, but pitched very well in the postseason with the exception of his World Series start. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and that nasty curveball is still highly effective.

Just turning 37, Morton is also a New Jersey native, growing up in Flemington. He may have an inkling to return home if the Mets were to offer him a deal.

It would most likely be a short-term deal if anything is struck, but at this point, the Mets are just mapping out who they could potentially go after this offseason.



The Mets have already filled one of their starter positions with Marcus Stroman accepting the qualifying offer. Noah Syndergaard should also be returning from Tommy John at some point this upcoming season.