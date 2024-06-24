Mets closer Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz is suspended for 10 games for violating MLB's rules against using sticky substances. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

June 24 (UPI) -- New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected before an appearance against the Chicago Cubs after umpires determined he was using a sticky substance on his pitching hand. He now faces a 10-game ban from MLB.

The incident occurred before the bottom of the ninth inning of the Mets' 5-2 triumph Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Diaz, who said he used dirt, rosin and sweat on the hand, denied breaking MLB's foreign-substance rules. He can appeal the automatic suspension.

"It definitely wasn't rosin and sweat," umpire crew chief Vic Carapazza said in a pool report. "We've checked thousands of these. I know what that feeling is.

"This was very sticky."

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and seven saves through 23 appearances this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Mets carried their three-run edge into the bottom of the final inning. Umpires then met with Diaz on the field, touching his hand and questioning the pitcher about his sticky skin. The interaction led them to motion for his ejection.

"I was really surprised because I didn't have anything on my hand, glove or belt," Diaz told reporters. "They always check everything. They thought it was sticking a lot."

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz missed the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury and additional time in 2024 because of a shoulder issue. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Fellow relief pitcher Drew Smith took over on the mound instead of Diaz. He went on to retire the first two batters he faced. He then allowed a single to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Pitcher Jake Diekman replaced Smith for the final exchange. Diekman proceeded to strike out pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom on three pitches, earning his third save of the season.

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (L) owns a 3.03 ERA over 427 career appearances. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"Obviously the rules are the rules," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, when asked about the Diaz ejection. "They made the decision to throw him out."

Diaz, 30, owns a 4.70 ERA -- the second-worst mark of his career -- through 23 appearances this season. The two-time All-Star, who spent two weeks on the injured list and returned June 13, is 2-1 with seven saves.

The right-handed pitcher allowed just two hits and no runs over three innings in his last three appearances, earning two saves during that span.

Diaz, who missed the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury, logged a career-best 1.31 ERA with 32 saves over 61 appearances in 2022.

"It's tough because I will let my teammates down for 10 games," Diaz said. "That sucks, because I've been able to come back from the injured list. I've been good and helped this team to win. Now to be out 10 more games, it sucks."

The Mets (37-39) will host the New York Yankees (52-28) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Queens.