Mets claim speedy OF Duke Ellis off waivers from White Sox

The Mets have claimed speedy outfielder Duke Ellis off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, and assigned him to Double-A Binghamton.

Ellis, 26, was DFA'd by the White Sox this week.

He made his big league debut earlier this season for Chicago, going hitless in four at-bats while appearing in eight games.

Ellis, whose main calling card is his speed on the bases, swiped four bags for the Sox during his brief major league stint.

In 41 games at the Double-A and Triple-A level in the White Sox's system earlier this year, he hit just .250/.329/.297, but stole 34 bases.

Ellis has swiped 117 bases during his four-years in the minors.

It's hard to envision the Mets calling Ellis up to be anything but a pinch-runner, but that's something they could possibly do in September when rosters expand from 26 players to 28.