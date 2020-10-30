Mets claim RHPs Jacob Barnes and Nick Tropeano off waivers

Steve Cohen’s ownership of the Mets has been approved, and now it seems like the Mets aren’t wasting any time to get things moving with their offseason.

The Mets have claimed right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes from the Los Angeles Angels as well as right-hander Nick Tropeano from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Barnes, 30, struggled with the Angels last season, pitching to a 5.50 ERA in 18 games, but he had three and a half solid years pitching out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen. With Milwaukee, Barnes recorded a 3.93 ERA over the course of 167 games. He was brilliant in 2016, pitching to a 2.70 ERA with 26 strikeouts and six walks in 26.2 innings.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Tropeano is a local product, born in West Islip, N.Y. and playing his college ball at Stony Brook. The right-hander has pitched six big-league seasons, including four years with the Angels. Though he’s primarily been a starter in his career, Tropeano appeared in seven games out of the Pirates’ bullpen in 2020, allowing just two earned runs in 15.2 innings, good for an ERA of 1.15.

Tropeano was in spring training with the Yankees this past season and was activated to the big-league roster in August, but he didn’t make an appearance before being DFA’s and later claimed by the Pirates.

Barnes and Tropeano join IF/OF Robel García as Mets’ waiver claims, as the 27-year-old was claimed from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.