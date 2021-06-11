Mets claim RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers

Nick Tropeano pitching with Giants

The Mets have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, the team announced Friday.

Tropeano has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

In order to make room for Tropeano on the 40-man roster, RHP Tommy Hunter was transferred to the 60-day IL

Tropeano, 30, had a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with two strikeouts in 6.0 innings over four appearances earlier this season for the Giants.

For his career, Tropeano has a 4.22 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in seven major league seasons while playing for the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Giants.