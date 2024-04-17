Mets claim RHP Michael Tonkin off waivers from Twins

The Mets made a roster move on Wednesday, bringing back a familiar bullpen arm.

The club has claimed Michael Tonkin off waivers from the Twins, designating left-hander Tyler Jay for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Tonkin made the Mets' 26-man roster out of spring training, but he struggled in his three appearances. The righty allowed two earned runs (eight runs total) over his 4.0 innings of work.

The Mets DFA’d Tonkin and eventually traded him to the Minnesota Twins on April 9 for cash considerations. He made one appearance for Minnesota, allowing two earned runs over 2.0 innings of work, and the Twins DFA’d him on April 13.

Jay, made his major league debut with the Mets on April 11 in Atlanta, and ended up pitching in two games, allowing one earned run over 4.0 innings.