Mets claim catcher Deivy Grullón

Deivy Grullon with Reds

The Mets have claimed catcher Deivy Grullón and added him to the 40-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

With the addition of Grullón, New York's 40-man roster is now full.

Grullón, 25, hit .283 with 24 doubles, 21 homers and 77 RBI in 108 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019 while in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

He has appeared in five big league games split between the Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

Grullón was in Spring Training with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this year before he was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays on April 6.

The Rays designated him for assignment April 24.