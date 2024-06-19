Mets' Christian Scott sharp in latest appearance with Triple-A Syracuse

Christian Scott returned to the mound for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday to take on a Rochester Red Wings lineup that featured two of the Nationals’ top prospects in outfielders Dylan Crews and James Wood.

The tall task proved to be no problem for the Mets’ young right-hander, as he fared just as well as he had in his first two outings since being optioned from the major leagues.

Scott threw 72 pitches (52 strikes) and allowed just one run on six hits while walking one and striking out three across 4.1 relatively sharp innings of work.

After getting Crews to ground out opening the game, Scott lost a nine-pitch battle with Wood for a walk, but he quickly rebounded and forced Harold Ramirez to roll into an inning-ending double play.

The 25-year-old put up another scoreless frame in the second, working around a two-out single and bookending the inning with a pair of looking strikeouts, the first of which was against former Met Travis Blankenhorn.

Scott worked easily through the third before finally facing some adversity in the fourth, as three straight two-out singles resulted in Rochester's first run of the game.

The youngster came back out in the fifth, but with the Mets keeping a close eye on his workload, he was pulled after facing the first two batters of the frame. Right-hander Ty Adcock came on in relief and got a pair of ground outs to strand a man in scoring position and officially close the book on a strong outing.

Scott has now thrown 13 innings across three starts since being sent back down and he's allowed just three runs on 13 hits while walking three and striking out 16 batters.

The talented starter is eligible to return to the big-league level whenever needed, but the Mets still haven't revealed their plans for reinserting him into the rotation just yet.