Mets OF Cespedes breaks ankle in 'violent fall'

FILE PHOTO: MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures of his right ankle during a "violent fall" on Saturday, according to the Mets.

The incident occurred at Cespedes' ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Monday that Cespedes stepped in a hole.

"He twisted and put his leg and foot in a difficult position," said Van Wagenen, adding that Cespedes didn't fall off a horse.

Cespedes is being evaluated at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Cespedes, 33, hasn't played this season as he recovers from surgeries on both heels. The club had been hoping he could return later this season as he recently began running and taking batting practice.

Cespedes is in the third season of a four-year, $110 million contract.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 38 games in 2018 due to the heel issues. He batted .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs.

He has a .274 average with 163 homers and 524 RBIs in 826 career games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets (2015-19).

New York also placed right-hander Seth Lugo (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list and recalled left-hander Hector Santiago from Triple-A Syracuse.

The 29-year-old Lugo is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 appearances for the Mets.

Santiago, 31, was 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) for Syracuse. He has a 46-49 record with a 4.06 ERA in 238 big league games (137 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2011-13, 2018), Los Angeles Angels (2014-16) and Minnesota Twins (2016-17).

--Field Level Media