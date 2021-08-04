Mets catching huge break against Marlins on Thursday

Trevor Rogers with Marlins 2021

The Mets have done themselves no favors in the first two games of this week's four-game series against the Marlins in Miami.

Thanks to rough starts by Tylor Megill and Taijuan Walker, the Mets have been forced to fight out of early 4-0 deficits in both games and were unable to complete either comeback.

But they will at least be catching a huge break during the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

All-Star LHP Trevor Rogers, who was initially scheduled to start on Thursday, was placed on the family medical emergency list on Tuesday and must remain on the list for at least three days -- making him ineligible to pitch this series against the Mets.

Rogers has dominated the Mets in three starts during his young career, to the tune of a 1.20 ERA and matching 1.20 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 15 innings -- that includes the six scoreless innings he tossed against them at Citi Field in April.



Theoretically, the Mets should fare better against whoever makes the start in place of Rogers. Theoretically is the operative word, of course.

Before the Mets have a chance to do damage against the TBA Marlins starter on Thursday, though, they'll first have to face Zach Thompson on Wednesday as they try to avoid losing a third straight game to Miami.