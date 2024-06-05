Mets' Carlos Mendoza updates Francisco Alvarez's rehab plans as return from IL nears

As the Mets head across the pond, Francisco Alvarez will be completing his cycle through the organization's farm system as he gets closer to making his return from the IL after thumb surgery.

Alvarez will link up with Triple-A Syracuse for their weekend games in St. Paul, manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday in Washington. The plan is for Alvarez to catch nine innings on Friday and Saturday before DHing on Sunday afternoon.

The manager had previously said Alvarez could be activated for the Mets' next homestand beginning on Tuesday, June 11.

Mendoza added that it was "pretty cool" that Alvarez was behind the plate on Tuesday for the combined no-hitter pitched by the Cyclones. “Talked to him last night and he was very excited about it.”

The Mets’ skipper added he got some positive reports from the Brooklyn coaches about the 22-year-old catcher.

“The first thing they said was, ‘What a special guy,’” Mendoza said. “He was invested, talking to the whole pitching staff before the game and as the game went on. His energy and, obviously, the way he called that game.”

Alvarez was the DH for Brooklyn's game earlier on Wednesday and went hitless in three at-bats with a strikeout and a walk.

Over his first five rehab games, which began with Double-A Binghamton, Alvarez has three hits in 14 at-bats, including a three-run home run.

In his first 16 games with the Mets before sustaining the injury that required UCL surgery he slashed .236/.288/.364 for a .652 OPS with four doubles, one homer and eight RBI.

Alvarez began a rehab assignment with Binghamton on May 30, about a week after he began taking batting practice and 37 days after undergoing surgery to repair a UCL injury on his left thumb.