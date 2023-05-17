Mets calling up slugging infielder Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos / Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse, as confirmed by SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino.

Looking to add a spark to a struggling offense, the Mets will hope the 23-year-old Vientos can continue to produce at the big league level after having a productive start to the season in the minors.

The Mets have not finalized a corresponding move to get Vientos on the team. Martino added that his playing time will be up to Mets manager Buck Showalter. And with the Tampa Bay Rays starting a left-handed opener on Wednesday night, Martino expects the right-handed Vientos to be inserted directly into the action.

In 38 games so far this season with the Triple-A outfit, Vientos has slashed .333/.416/.688 for a 1.104 OPS. He has also hit 11 doubles and 13 home runs with 37 RBI in 141 at-bats.

Vientos, whom SNY contributor Joe DeMayo projects to be a first baseman or designated hitter, is ranked as SNY's No. 7 Mets prospect.

Earlier in May, GM Billy Eppler was asked why the organization had not yet called up Vientos, and he said that it's "definitely on our radar and something we're thinking about."

At the time, Eppler added that Carlos Beltran was going to Syracuse to see Vientos and Ronny Mauricio play and that a move could happen after receiving feedback from the scouting group.

"You know one of the things that we do is always just solicit the opinions of the people that are going through," Eppler said earlier this month. "So I'm talking to our Triple-A staff or our coordinator staff as they go through Syracuse. I actually talked to Beltran last night, going to send him through there right now too. You want to look at all of the objectives and all of the things that drive the player plan and what you need to see from the player."

Vientos made his big league debut last season, appearing in 16 games in September and early October. He slashed .167/.268/.278 for a .546 OPS, but did get his first big league home run and notch three RBI while walking five times and striking out 12 times.

In his final game with Syracuse on Tuesday, Vientos had two hits, including a homer, and added two RBI.