Mets calling up reliever Tyler Jay

A new day for the Mets means another new reliever, with the team calling up left-hander Tyler Jay, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Jay is not on the 40-man roster, so the Mets will have to make a corresponding move.

He will be taking the 26-man roster spot of Dedniel Nunez, who made his big league debut against the Braves on Tuesday in Atlanta and was impressive -- striking out three while allowing one run on mostly soft contact in two innings of work.

But with Nunez unavailable to pitch after his workload on Tuesday and the Mets needing fresh arms, they're turning to Jay.

The last few slots in New York's bullpen have been in flux lately, with Opening Day members Michael Tonkin and Yohan Ramirez both designated for assignment (and in Tonkin's case, later traded).

Jay, 29, will be making his big league debut if/when he gets into a game.

He was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 6 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, but it's been a winding road for him since then -- with Jay eventually converting from a starter to mainly a reliever.

After being drafted by the Twins, he had stints with the Cincinnati Reds and then the Joliet Slammers of the independent Frontier League. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Joliet.

The Mets signed Jay last Aug. 25.