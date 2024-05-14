Mets calling up Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos ahead of Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

After starting the year with Triple-A Syracuse, Vientos has appeared in three games at the big league level this season and has three hits and two RBI, including a walk-off two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals.

This season at Triple-A, the 24-year-old has smacked six home runs and five doubles with 30 RBI while batting .284 with an .876 OPS over 116 at-bats in 31 games.

New York plans to play both Vientos and Brett Baty at third base, Martino added.

After an 0-for-3 afternoon on Tuesday, Baty saw his average dip to .230 and OPS fall to .609 through 39 games this season. He has three home runs, two doubles and 13 RBI to go along with 10 walks and 34 strikeouts.

The Mets are also adding left-hander Joey Lucchesi to the active roster from Syracuse and he will make the start on Wednesday against the Phillies, according to multiple reports.

Adrian Houser was scheduled to make the start, but after he got hot twice in the bullpen during Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Phillies, manager Carlos Mendoza announced the right-hander would not make the start.

Corresponding moves have yet to be announced.