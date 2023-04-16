Mets calling up 3B Brett Baty

Brett Baty / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

Brett Baty is on his way to the big leagues.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets are calling up Baty, who has gotten off to a red-hot start with Triple-A Syracuse.

Baty was not in the lineup for game one of Syracuse’s doubleheader against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, leading to speculation he was being promoted.

According to multiple reports, Baty will join the Mets in Los Angeles on Monday as the club begins a three-game series with the Dodgers.

The No. 2 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline, Baty missed some time earlier this season due to thumb inflammation, but he’s been on a tear since coming back. In nine games this season with Syracuse, Baty has slashed .400/.500/.886 with five homers, 15 RBI and nine runs scored while posting an OPS of 1.386.

Baty had a tremendous spring with the Mets, slashing .325/.460/.425 with one homer and six RBI, seemingly making a strong push to not just make the Opening Day roster, but to be the team’s starting third baseman as well.

But he began his season at Triple-A, with GM Billy Eppler saying that Baty still had some “development markers” left to reach before he could be added to the big league roster.

Martino reported that Eppler was in person on Thursday to watch Baty and the rest of the Triple-A squad in action. On Friday, Baty launched a grand slam in the win over the RailRiders.

With Baty now getting the call, the question is how much playing time he'll see at third base. It's logical to think that if Baty is on the 26-man roster, the team won't want him sitting much on the bench as he continues his development. At the very least, Baty could be part of a righty-lefty platoon with Eduardo Escobar, but time will tell exactly how he is used.

