Mets call up Jose Peraza from Alternate Site

Jose Peraza Mets spring training throws from second base

The Mets have called up infielder Jose Peraza from their Alternate Site, the team announced Tuesday.

To make room for Peraza on the roster, left-handed reliever Stephen Tarpley was optioned to the Alternate Site.

Peraza was up for a brief stint earlier this season, but did not appear in a game.

He gives the Mets a sixth bench player, joining Tomas Nido, Luis Guillorme, Jonathan Villar, Kevin Pillar, and Albert Almora Jr.

Tarpley struggled on Saturday against the Washington Nationals during his first appearance of the season, allowing all three batters he faced to reach base (two walks and one hit).