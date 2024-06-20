Mets' bullpen unable to hold lead in 5-3 loss to Rangers, snapping seven-game win streak

The Mets snapped their seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night due to a shaky bullpen.

Here are the takeaways...

-It was a strange outing for Sean Manaea who started the game by retiring the first two batters he faced before things unraveled for the lefty, walking three straight to load the bases and hitting a batter on an 0-2 pitch to force in a run. Although, it could be argued that the third walk of the inning should’ve been called a strikeout as the 3-2 pitch appeared to clip the outside corner for strike three.

Manaea steadied himself by getting the final out and limiting the Rangers to just one run without allowing a hit. In fact, the lefty kept up that trend and didn’t allow a hit for the first 5.1 innings of the game, despite allowing a run. He retired 14 in a row before allowing the first hit of the night in the sixth inning to Robbie Grossman. The second hit came with two outs in the frame and drove in a run as Josh Smith smacked a double down the right field line that knocked Manaea, who was at 95 pitches, out of the game.

The 32-year-old’s final line: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

-Down 1-0 and having their own struggles against Texas starter Andrew Heaney, the Mets tied things up in the fourth inning thanks to Starling Marte’s run-scoring double that drove in Brandon Nimmo who began the inning with a check-swing double (when you’re hot, you’re hot). With runners on second and third and one out, New York would not score again as Heaney struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

-Both pitchers would continue to pitch well up until the sixth inning where the Mets drew first blood on Pete Alonso’s two-run home run that gave New York its first lead of the game at 3-1. Alonso’s torrid stretch continues as he now has 10 RBI in his last four games.

-The lead did not hold for long as Manaea, still no-hitting the Rangers at this point, got into trouble and left the game with his team nursing a one-run lead and the tying run at second base which was his responsibility.

-Sean Reid-Foley was the first arm out of the bullpen and couldn’t keep the inherited runner from scoring, allowing a single to Wyatt Langford, which deflected off of a diving Mark Vientos’ glove, that tied the game at three apiece. Looking a little off on the mound, Reid-Foley walked the next batter, but managed to strike out Jonah Heim for the final out.

-After the Mets failed to score in the top of the seventh despite a leadoff hit by Francisco Alvarez, Drew Smith came into the game for the bottom half and surrendered a two-out, two-run shot to Leody Taveras who came in for defense in the top half of the inning that put the Rangers ahead for good, ending New York’s seven-game win streak.

Game MVP: Leody Taveras

His two-run home run was the difference in the game.

What's next

After a day off on Thursday, the Mets continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.98 ERA) will face off against LHP Shota Imanaga (7-1, 1.89 ERA).