Mets' Buck Showalter, Yoan López suspended for throwing incident vs. Phillies

Mets manager Buck Showalter has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount after Major League Baseball deemed pitcher Yoan López intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during the team’s Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Showalter will serve his suspension Monday night, the first of a four-game series between the Mets and Atlanta Braves.

López threw two pitches in on the lefty Schwarber in the top of the ninth inning Sunday night. The incident happened an inning after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch -- the 20th time a Mets batter has been hit so far this season.

Both of Lopez's pitches missed and the pitcher and benches were warned. López would hit the next batter, Alec Bohm, on a curveball.

The 29-year-old was given a three-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions. López was optioned following Sunday night’s game and unless appealed, will begin his suspension upon his return to the active roster.