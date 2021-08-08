Mets' brutal weekend ends on even worse note

Javier Baez bent over after injuring hip

If this turns out to be the road trip that wrecked the Mets’ season, which seems very possible, then it ended in fittingly haunting fashion, with old friend Zack Wheeler burying his former teammates with one of the most dominant performances of his career, adding insult to their injurious state of implosion.

Yes, a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts was a reminder the Mets should have seen enough of this type of brilliance when Wheeler pitched for them to lock him up before he ever reached free agency, but that’s practically old news compared to the current catastrophe in Queens.

After all, the 3-0 defeat on Sunday made it four straight losses for the Mets and nine in their last 11 games, largely due to their hapless offense.

The collapse has reached such a point, in fact, that owner Steve Cohen decided to hightail it down to Philadelphia to try and rally his fading ballclub with some face time in the clubhouse before the series finale.

“Onward and upward,” Pete Alonso said via post-game zoom when asked to characterize the owner’s message. “He was extremely positive.”

Yet the Mets continue on their dizzying downward spiral. It’s remarkable how quickly the walls have caved in on them: during this 1-6 road trip to Miami and Philly they’ve gone from leading the division by 3.5 games to trailing the Phillies by 2.5 games.

And now they’re in third place, behind the Braves as well.

The good news, obviously, is that there is plenty of time for the Mets to get off the deck and play their way back to the top. The bad news is that right now it’s awfully hard to find reasons to believe they’ll make it happen.

They really haven’t hit much all season, outscoring only the Pittsburgh Pirates among all National League teams, but now the pitching has fallen off after a dominant first half, and without any margin for error the anemic offense is killing them on a nightly basis.

The front office hoped Javy Baez would be a difference-maker, and he’s shown that ability, but only in brief glimpses that have been overshadowed by his poor plate discipline and NL-high strikeout total. And after leaving Sunday’s game with left hip tightness it remains to be seen if he’ll be healthy enough to play this coming week.



Beyond that it’s really the same old story for the Mets’ hitters. They showed some life right after the All-Star break but that was largely because Alonso heated up, especially with the long-ball stroke, and now he’s gone ice-cold: after a home run in Miami on Monday he went hitless in the final six games of the trip, 0-for-his-last-21 with six strikeouts.

And when he had a chance to save the day on Saturday, after the Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth inning and put the tying runs on base in the 5-3 loss, Alonso struck out swinging against Phillies’ new closer Ian Kennedy, whiffing on three straight fastballs above the belt.

All of which made for some odd post-game comments by him on Sunday in which he tried to make the case that he and this entire offense is simply hitting in hard luck.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of bad breaks,” Alonso said on his post-game zoom. “It’s not like we’re not putting the ball in play hard. We’re really stinging the baseball.

“I know I’ve hit countless balls right at people. No one’s that good that you can steer balls around defenders.”

To be fair, Alonso did crush one of the few mistakes Wheeler made, a 3-2 curve ball in the seventh inning, as evidenced by the 107-mph exit velocity. But it died in deep center, knocked down by the wind, according to Alonso, for a routine fly out.

However, Wheeler also struck Alonso out twice on fastballs, getting him to end the game with one at the top of the strike zone. Beyond that, anybody who has been watching knows this offense knows it isn’t a victim of hard luck.



Obviously Alonso is looking for reasons to stay positive, but his words sounded hollow on Sunday. Better that he follow the lead of James McCann, who on Saturday admitted the Mets understood the gravity of the situation and needed to play with a sense of urgency before too much damage was done to their position in the standings.

Instead Alonso told Mets’ fans there’s no reason to worry.

“Mets fans, believe in us,” he said. “Don’t just believe -- know. We’re all in this together so smile and just know, we’ve got this.”

Fans have come to love Alonso, the popular Polar Bear, and rightly so, but it’s probably not what they want to hear, especially after watching Wheeler add to their misery on Sunday, retiring 22 straight hitters at one point.

And how much would it sting the Mets’ faithful if Wheeler wins the NL Cy Young Award? He’s leading the league in innings pitched and strikeouts, and his status as a Cy Young frontrunner is also a painful commentary on the state of the Mets’ season.

It wasn’t so long ago, of course, that Jacob deGrom was having a season for the ages, all but a lock for his third Cy Young Award, and the Mets were cruising along in a division no other team seemed capable of winning.

Now there’s no telling if deGrom will be back in time to help save his team. Meanwhile, Wheeler is making the Mets pay for their lack of foresight in letting him walk, and his Phillies have won eight straight games to take control of the NL East.

Insult to injury indeed.