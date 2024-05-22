Mets' Brooks Raley to undergo Tommy John surgery: report

Mets left-hander Brooks Raley plans to have Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, Raley will undergo the procedure next week. The 35-year-old reliever will be a free agent at the end of the season, which puts his future with the Mets in question.

New York acquired Raley in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2023 season. In 66 appearances last year, Raley pitched to a 2.80 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 54.2 innings. In eight appearances in 2024, Raley had a 0.00 ERA and struck out nine batters in seven innings pitched.

Raley was placed on the IL on April 21 with left elbow inflammation. While there was no return date on the horizon, manager Carlos Mendoza said last week that a recent MRL showed signs that Raley's UCL strain was healing, but he was being shut down for two weeks.