Mets broadcasters took exception to Davey Martinez-Asdrubal Cabrera piggyback ride

Whether they were worried about social distancing protocols or took issue to the Nats overly celebrating running up the score, the Mets' broadcast booth didn't like it when Davey Martinez gave Asdrubal Cabrera a piggyback ride in the dugout Monday night.

It came after Cabrera launched his second home run of the night, making the score 16-2, Nationals. Martinez wanted to give his player, who had four hits and five RBI on the night, a unique celebration in the dugout.

The following responses came through the SNY broadcast.

"Is that [Cabrera's] manager?"

"Are you kidding?"

"C'mon skip, you can't be doing that."

Again, we're not certain what prompted the reaction from the booth, whether it was the Nats' blowout win or the fact that Washington wasn't exactly practicing social distancing in the dugout after Cabrera's home run. Maybe they felt like Martinez should have been more professional.

If that was the case and the booth was just being anti-fun, then that's just ridiculous. Nothing about 2020 has been subject for celebration, so just let a few guys enjoy something for a change.

In terms of fearing the Nationals were being careless in the middle of a pandemic, there's probably some credence to that. If Washington wasn't taking their self-induced bubble seriously, they'd be putting themselves and the Mets at risk. Since there's isn't really a way for us or the broadcasters to know how the Nationals have been spending their downtime, it's hard to criticize their actions.

Either way, the Nationals are allowed to have a little fun, just as long as they continue to abide by the health and safety guidelines provided by the league. Monday was their first of a 10-game road trip, so they'll have to be extra careful as they travel city-to-city over the next 10 days.

