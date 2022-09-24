Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury

SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week.

Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.

Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez.



A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason! pic.twitter.com/2lQ21WT6aG — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2022

“He suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his shoulder and is going to require surgery next week,” Cohen said. “Keith is on the injured list, he is out for the rest of the regular season.”

Hernandez, who played seven seasons for the Mets from 1983-1989, has been a broadcaster for SNY since 2006. He won a World Series with the Mets in 1986 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982. The Mets retired his No. 17 jersey this past July.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Hernandez missed games after suffering an injury. Hernandez needed eight stitches in his big toe after falling out of a hot tub in 2021. He only missed a few days of work, though.