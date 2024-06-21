Mets' Brett Baty mans second base, homers again for Triple-A Syracuse

With the Mets off, as they get ready to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, all eyes were on Brett Baty, making his second start at second base, down on the farm as the Syracuse Mets took on the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night.

Batting in the two-spot, behind top prospect Luisangel Acuña, Baty had another good game offensively and looked fine in the field as he made all the plays his way. The 24-year-old had two putouts to first base and covered the bag for a force out in the sixth, but he couldn't turn the double play, which allowed a run to score.

He more than made up for it, though, in the bottom of the seventh. Down 6-5, Baty clobbered a 1-2 pitch from Amos Willingham to dead center field for a two-run shot that gave Syracuse the lead. The home run was Baty's fifth this season in Triple-A and was the eventual game-winner.

Baty now has at least one hit in nine of the 11 games he's played down in the minors this season and is slashing .370/.412/.783 with a 1.195 OPS. He finished 1-for-4.

Meanwhile, Acuña also had a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The shortstop went 1-for-3 with an RBI and is now batting .261.