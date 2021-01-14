Mets' Brandon Nimmo ranked as one of five-best center fielders in MLB

310945384 Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo, often erroneously labeled as a "fourth outfielder" by some Mets fans, has been ranked as the fifth-best center fielder in MLB.

Per the rankings of MLB Network's The Shredder, Nimmo ranks behind only Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, George Springer, and Alex Verdugo.

The five players ranked after Nimmo and rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Lewis, Ramon Laureano, Trent Grisham, Starling Marte, and Byron Buxton.

While he can fly under the radar, Nimmo has been one of the most productive outfielders in baseball since 2018, when he slashed .263/.404/.483.

Nimmo struggled a bit in 2019 while playing through an injury, but was terrific upon his healthy return late in the season.

In 2020, Nimmo hit .280/.404/.484 in 55 games.

While Nimmo's on-base ability is elite and his overall offensive prowess makes him a clear starter on a contending team, his defense in center field leaves a lot to be desired.

Among the Mets' remaining offseason needs should be finding a center fielder who profiles better at the position, allowing Nimmo to shift to left field.