Mets' Brandon Nimmo leaves Saturday's game vs. Braves with rib injury

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves early due to right intercostal irritation, the team announced.

The intercostal is a muscle between the ribs.

In the third inning, Nimmo seemed to tweak his side during his second at-bat. He didn't swing, but was sort of a check swing that made the outfielder step out of the box and rub his right side. Manager Carlos Mendoza and the team trainer came out to talk to him but Nimmo wanted to finish the at-bat.

Nimmo wound up walking in his at-bat and played the field in the fourth inning before he was replaced in left field by Tyrone Taylor.

The 31-year-old finished the day 0-for-1 with a walk.

This story is still developing...