Mets' Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis exit Saturday's game due to injury

Mets vs Rockies - New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo tosses bat vs Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

The injury bug continues to pop up and bite the Mets.

One night after Marcus Stroman left the game early because of hamstring tightness, Brandon Nimmo left Saturday’s game after fouling off a pitch in the top of the seventh inning against Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler.

The Mets announced later in the game that Nimmo left due to a left index finger contusion. He underwent X-rays, that came back negative.

Meanwhile, J.D, Davis also left the game after striking out in the sixth inning due to an injury the Mets later announced as a left hand sprain.



On a 1-2 pitch, Nimmo fouled a fastball off to the third-base side and immediately dropped his bat and bent over in pain. After talking to the medial staff and manager Luis Rojas, Nimmo was pulled from the game, looking to be in a lot of pain.

Nimmo has also been dealing with a mild hip impingement of late, which has caused him to miss some time, and he received a cortisone shot on Monday for his hip.

Nimmo was replaced by Kevin Pillar in center field, and Davis was replaced by Jonathan VIllar at third. The Mets are already short-handed on the infield, as Luis Guillorme was placed on the IL with an oblique injury Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come…