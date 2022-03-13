Mets bolster bullpen with Adam Ottavino signing

Adam Ottavino pitches in navy blue Red Sox jersey

The Mets added more to their bullpen, bringing in veteran RHP Adam Ottavino on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman was first to report the news, adding that it was worth $4 million with $1 million in incentives.

As SNY's Andy Martino has been reporting, bullpen depth was a priority for the Mets once the lockout ended. While their first move was to trade for starter Chris Bassitt, they were quick to add Ottavino, a Brooklyn native.

The past two seasons have been up and down for the 36-year-old, as he posted a 4.21 ERA with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and an even worse 5.89 in 2020.

But when you dig a little deeper into the numbers, you see that Ottavino does do much better against right-handed hitters thanks to his high velocity fastball with crazy two-seam movement and devastating slider when it's on.

The key for him this year is just maintaining command. While his stuff moves more than most, control in the strike zone hasn't been as consistent as it was for the Yanks in 2019.

But against right-handed hitters last season, Ottavino had a .219 opponent batting average while posting a .274 average against lefties.

Where does Ottavino fit for Buck Showalter when breaking down the bullpen? The honest answer is anywhere he sees a matchup favoring the Mets.

Ottavino has pitched in many high leverage situations for most of his career, so he can handle that given his experience. But as we mentioned, Ottavino will need to show that he can handle hitters from both sides of the plate to get used during the later innings.

But, with Jeurys Familia now with the Philadelphia Phillies, that spot late in the ballgame could be Ottavino's depending on how his spring goes in Port St. Lucie.

Meanwhile, the Mets could also be making more bullpen moves, as Martino alluded to Sunday. He believes Brad Hand and Andrew Chafin, two left-handers with late-inning experience, would be a good fit for the Mets, especially after losing Aaron Loup.