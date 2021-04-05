How the Mets became the greatest Opening Day team in MLB history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony McCarron
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob deGrom on 2020 Opening Day
Jacob deGrom on 2020 Opening Day

The Mets open the 2021 season Monday in Philadelphia and SNY will provide fans with a special 60-minute Citi Pre-Game Live at 6:00 p.m. SNY’s coverage will continue with W.B. Mason Post-Game Live following the game.

Welcome to Opening Day, Mets fans, that magical calendar moment when your team is the greatest in the history of Major League Baseball, a juggernaut without equal and one that is not particularly threatened, either.

No, really.

The Mets begin the 2021 season with the best Opening Day record ever, a 39-20 mark that ought to be the envy of every other club. It’s all the more remarkable considering that the Mets, born in 1962, did not win the first game of any season until 1970. They are 39-12 since then.

So what’s behind this feat that gives the Mets a .661 winning percentage in the opener? (To give you an idea of how good that is, the best team in franchise history, those wild 1986 Mets, had a .667 winning percentage over a full season).

It’s probably not sorcery. There’s no win-the-lidlifter switch, though both Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry note how the jolt provided by the start of a new season can fuel players.

“We always wanted to make a statement, how good we were going to be,” Strawberry says. “I just remember on Opening Day, I’d look down our roster and we’d always have a pretty good team.”

Sure, but that’s not true for every year in club history, as any fan can attest. Perhaps, then, it’s the pitching?

From Tom Seaver to Gooden to Jacob deGrom and beyond, the Mets have enjoyed top-of-the-rotation stars. But, as Ron Darling points out, “Other teams have aces, too, and they’re always facing off against that guy on Opening Day.”

Maybe Darling nails it here: “It seems to me to be the happiest happenstance of all time, for Mets fans and Mets players.”

Darling adds: “I don’t remember saying, ‘Hey, it’s Opening Day, we always win.’ It’s just one of those things that over time has built up. Playing at a (.661) clip, hey, OK. But the clip since they started 0-8 (.765) is amazing.

“The Mets are a beautiful and quirky professional franchise in so many ways, right? From the beginning to the Miracle in ‘69 to the craziness of ‘86.

“It’s just part of quirky Mets history.”

The Mets lost the first ever game, 11-4, to the Cardinals on April 11, 1962. (They didn’t win their first game until 12 days later). Even in 1969, they fell to the expansion Expos, 11-10, on Opening Day in front of 44,541 at Shea.

But won their first opener the next season, 5-3, over the Pirates, thanks to Donn Clendenon’s two-run single in the 11th inning. Since then, they’ve proven time and again since how incredible they are in openers.

In 1994, they won even though their ace, Gooden, gave up three homers to Tuffy Rhodes, a Cubs player most fans had probably never heard of before.

In 1998, the opener took so long that club executives started worrying that the Welcome Home Dinner, an annual rite, would have to be canceled. But in the 14th inning at Shea, backup catcher Alberto Castillo hit an RBI single off Ricky Bottalico to lift the Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Phillies, just in time to save the event.

Boldface names have delivered for the Mets, too. Seaver, who made a record 16 Opening Day starts in his career, including 11 for the Mets, triumphantly returned to Shea with six shutout innings in 1983 as the Mets toppled Steve Carlton and the Phillies. Strawberry smashed two homers in Montreal in 1988, including one that struck the roof of Olympic Stadium.

“I knew that I hit it hard,” Strawberry says. “I looked up and I couldn’t figure out where it went. That was one of my bigger Opening Days.”

And Gary Carter, the new star, smacked a walk-off homer in 1985 in his first game as a Met. “They were chanting his name as he went around the bases,” recalls Jay Horwitz, the Mets’ official historian.

And so it goes, all the way up to last year, when, during a season impacted by the pandemic, the Mets were brilliant in an opener again. DeGrom, who will start the opener again this season, shut out the powerful Atlanta Braves for five innings and Yoenis Céspedes homered for the game’s only run in a dramatic return.

Monday, deGrom will join Seaver, Gooden and Johan Santana as the only pitchers to start three consecutive openers for the Mets and he’ll be looking to continue the club’s four-game opener winning streak and a shorter binge of two shutouts in a row.

Doubtless, there will be plenty of pomp and celebration. Gooden, whose eight Opening Day starts are second in Mets history behind Seaver, recalls an atmosphere that’s “almost like postseason -- big crowd, big media, introductions, so much hype. The adrenaline was always there.

“Every game I pitched, I was pumped up, but not like Opening Day.”

Oh, if you’re wondering what team is second in Opening Day success, well, it’s perhaps a reminder that winning the first game of the season isn’t necessarily a harbinger of success. The Seattle Mariners, one of six MLB franchises that hasn’t won the World Series, are 27-18 (.600) on Opening Day.

Whatever it means, in baseball, it’s best to win as much as you can. Historically, the Mets are better than any other team at doing it on Opening Day.

Recommended Stories

  • Buzz on where the Miami Dolphins stand at every position on defense entering the NFL Draft

    In this piece on Friday, we sized up where the Miami Dolphins stand on offense entering the NFL Draft.

  • MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh shine as Angels walk off

    Shohei Ohtani homered at the plate and struck out seven on the mound in 4 2/3 innings, but Jared Walsh stole the show in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh homered twice, including a three-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth off White Sox reliever Matt Foster that gave Los Angeles three wins in the season-opening four-game series against the White Sox. Walsh, who also hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, was a two-way player himself at the major league level, pitching in relief in five games in 2019, compiling a 1.80 ERA.

  • Report: Giants to hire LSU assistant Russ Callaway to coaching staff

    The New York Giants are reportedly hiring Russ Callaway to the coaching staff.

  • Nets at Bulls: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

    The Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday so here are your lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for the game.

  • In rare slump, Golden Knights visit St. Louis

    The Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues will be looking for answers Monday when the West Division playoff contenders meet for the first of two contests in St. Louis. While the Golden Knights are 0-2-1 over their last three games, the Blues' problems go much deeper, going 0-5-1 since March 22 while dropping out of playoff position. The Arizona Coyotes now occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in the West, one point ahead of the Blues, while the Golden Knights are in second place, four points behind the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

  • Fireballing Dustin May to adjust quickly to batters that have trouble with the curve

    Dodgers' Dustin May will still rely heavily on a two-seam fastball and cutter down in the zone, but he'll throw more curves in his first year in the rotation.

  • Nationals to begin 2021 season on Tuesday vs. Braves after coronavirus outbreak

    The Nationals will finally play baseball on Tuesday after their first four games were postponed following a coronavirus outbreak

  • Ken Burns' new Hemingway documentary doesn't give you a reason to read Hemingway

    "Hemingway," a three-part documentary premiering Monday on PBS from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, is a deft biography but not an argument for relevance.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone, Michael King reflect on pitcher's impressive season debut

    In a weekend filled with plenty of disappointment, perhaps the brightest spot for the Yankees in their opening series against Toronto was Michael King’s stellar outing on Sunday.

  • Mets opening against Phillies after COVID-19 delay

    After watching everyone else for four days, the New York Mets finally take the field for real on Monday. New York visits the Philadelphia Phillies after having its three-game set against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nationals. The Mets remained in Washington and conducted workouts before heading to Philadelphia on Sunday night to begin the three-game series.

  • Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

    Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

  • Knicks at Nets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

    All you need to know ahead of Monday's Knicks-Nets game.

  • Shohei Ohtani hits home run in historic start, but leaves game vs. White Sox after painful fifth inning

    Shohei Ohtani's historic start started with a bang, but ended in pain as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Chicago White Sox.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old rookie, holds off Lydia Ko's historic round for ANA Inspiration victory

    Lydia Ko's final-round 62 tied the course record, but Patty Tavatanakit's lead was too large for Ko to catch Sunday at the ANA Inspiration.

  • Canucks pause season as 'scary' COVID-19 outbreak extends to more than 20 players, coaches

    With new variants in play and more than 20 positive tests among players and coaches — with several falling "very ill" — the Canucks are working through a "scary situation."

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • The unbeaten: How perfect teams have fared in the men's tournament since 1976

    Gonzaga is the sixth team to enter the NCAA Tournament since Indiana last completed a perfect season. Where did it go wrong for the previous five?

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Team had contract extension talks with Jacob deGrom in spring training

    The Mets are still waiting to play their first game of the 2021 season, but contract talks (or lack thereof) with stars like Jacob deGrom and Michael Conforto have taken center stage.

  • GOP Senators Propose Revoking MLB’s Antitrust Status

    Republican lawmakers, including Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mike Lee (Utah) have called for an end to Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption after the league announced it would pull the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta. The league’s decision came in response to a Georgia voting law that critics claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. It even expands weekend early voting. Representative Jeff Duncan (R., S.C.) said Friday that he had instructed his staff to begin drafting legislation to rescind the league’s decades-old antitrust exemption, “In light of @MLB’s stance to undermine election integrity laws.” “An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans support requiring an ID to vote, and any organization that abuses its power to oppose secure elections deserves increased scrutiny under the law,” he added. Why does @MLB still have antitrust immunity? It’s time for the federal government to stop granting special privileges to specific, favored corporations—especially those that punish their political opponents. https://t.co/k3GIZuGYHB — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 2, 2021 Lee later shared Duncan’s post, adding, “Why does @MLB still have antitrust immunity?” “It’s time for the federal government to stop granting special privileges to specific, favored corporations—especially those that punish their political opponents,” the Utah Republican added. Cruz then tweeted that Lee was “EXACTLY right.” “@SenMikeLee & I will be working hard to END MLB’s antitrust immunity,” Cruz wrote, adding the hashtag “#GowokeGobroke.” EXACTLY right. And @SenMikeLee & I will be working hard to END MLB’s antitrust immunity.#GowokeGobroke https://t.co/NuERnvF8FT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 2, 2021 The league’s antitrust exemption comes from a 1922 Supreme Court decision. In 1988, Congress passed the Curt Flood Act which gave MLB players the same rights as other professional athletes under antitrust laws, according to The Hill. However, other facets of the sport, such as franchise relocation and broadcast negotiations, are exempt. The exemption does not apply to other professional sport leagues, including the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Supporters have argued that the measure, which Governor Brian Kemp (R.) signed into law last week, has been misrepresented. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. It also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials.