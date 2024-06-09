Mets beat Phillies to draw two-game London Series

Jose Iglesias celebrates scoring a run for the New York Mets in Sunday's second game of the London Series [Getty Images]

The New York Mets produced a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over rivals the Philadelphia Phillies to level Major League Baseball's two-game London Series.

The Phillies cruised to a 7-2 victory in the opening game at London Stadium on Saturday, but their second meeting less than 24 hours later was a closer contest.

New York recovered from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning, before Phillies retook the lead with an impressive David Dahl solo home run.

It looked as if the Phillies would hold on and claim the series with a ninth win in eight games, but the Mets took advantage of Jose Alvarado's inaccuracy to take a 6-4 lead in the final inning.

The Phillies pulled one back with their final three outs and could have forced an extra inning, but their fightback ended when Nick Castellanos grounded into a dramatic game-ending double play.

The Phillies were classed as the home team, with Wrexham co-owner and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

This is the third MLB series to take place in London, following the New York Yankees v the Boston Red Sox in 2019 and the Chicago Cubs against the St Louis Cardinals in 2023.