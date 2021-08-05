Mets bats quiet again in 4-2 loss to Marlins, setting up huge series with Phillies

The pressure and the stakes will be at a boiling point this weekend.

The Mets will travel to Philadelphia to open a critical three-game series against a division rival having lost two consecutive series. The Mets lost three out of four against the Marlins this week, punctuated by their 4-2 loss to Miami in the series finale on Thursday.

The Mets’ (56-52) NL East lead is down to one game, and they’re in danger of seeing that standing shrink to 1/2 a game pending the conclusion of Thursday night’s Phillies-Nationals matchup.

“This is definitely not the way we wanted it to go,” said Michael Conforto, who was agitated and unusually curt. “At this point, we’re moving forward. We’re going to Philly.”

Thursday’s defeat came crashing down in the eighth inning of a tied game, after Jeurys Familia was frustrated by home-plate umpire Shane Livensparger’s strike zone. Familia walked Miguel Rojas, which seemed to set off the spiral that followed. He gave up three straight singles that resulted in three runs, as the Marlins broke the tied game and cruised ahead to a three-run lead.

As disastrous as that eighth-inning meltdown was for Thursday’s end result, it’s hard to blame Familia for the loss when Mets bats struggled to connect with runners in scoring position all afternoon.

The Mets left 15 runners on base against the Marlins in the series finale.

“I think we missed our pitches and we chased them. We almost showed up like we weren’t prepared to face that pitcher and what that pitcher had,” manager Luis Rojas said of Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett. “He kind of hunted us later in the game.”

As a team, Mets players are hitting .209 with the bases loaded this season. For perspective, the league average is .273 with the bases juiced. The Mets sent six men to the plate and loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning on Thursday, and no runs scored. In the ninth inning, trailing by three runs, the Mets again loaded the bases with two outs and scratched one run across that fell short of a comeback.

Javier Baez went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts in his sixth game as a Met. Albert Almora was one of the only sparks in the Mets lineup in the series finale. In his first game back in the starting lineup since June 26, he went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. But the lineup lacked consistency again, as Mets hitters failed to string a rally together before heading off to Philly for a decisive series.

“This is his identity,” Rojas said of Baez. “He’s going to run into a ball and hit the game-winning homer like he did yesterday, and he’s going to strike out. I didn’t think he’d strike out five times starting the day, but Javy is a free swinger. That’s something that we know we can probably work on and get better at.”

Conforto said the team will be upset about the way the Marlins series ended, but he’s focused on flushing it by the time the plane lands in Philly. Rojas said he “won’t blame anyone for feeling it a little bit” moments after a tough loss, but he expects the team to prepare, reset, bring the energy and start fresh against the Phillies on Friday.

“Obviously we can all see where we stand,” Conforto said. “It’s always a big series against Philly. We know it’s going to be a dogfight anytime we’re playing anybody in our division. We’re moving on from this series and we’re showing up ready to go in Philly.”