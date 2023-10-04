Mets awarded win for suspended game against Marlins; MLB draft lottery odds won't be impacted

Rafael Ortega / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have been awarded a win for the game that was suspended against the Marlins on Sept. 28 and never resumed.

Before the Marlins clinched a playoff spot and cemented their seeding, the game was tentatively set to be finished on the Monday after the regular season. But that was deemed unnecessary once Miami clinched the second Wild Card spot.

Although the Marlins were winning the game, 2-1, when it was suspended in the top of the ninth, the Mets were awarded the win because they were leading, 1-0, at the end of the last complete inning (the eighth).

The Mets getting this extra win will not impact their odds for the 2024 MLB Draft lottery.

That's because their record before the win (74-87), their record with the win (75-87), and what their record would have been had they gotten the loss (74-88) all would've led to them finishing with the eighth-worst winning percentage in MLB.

And while the Mets finished with the eighth-worst winning percentage, they'll have the seventh-best odds in the lottery. That's because the Nationals, who finished with the fifth-worst winning percentage, are not eligible to receive a lottery pick this year.

Getting one of the top six picks is of extreme importance for New York, since it's only those six picks that are protected when it comes to luxury tax penalties. If the Mets get the seventh pick or lower, that selection will drop 10 spots because of the amount they exceeded the luxury tax by this season.



Even if the Mets finished with one of the six-worst winning percentages in MLB, they would not have been guaranteed a top-six pick, since those picks will be determined by the lottery.

The Mets' odds of landing a top-six pick are above 40 percent.