Mets in agreement on one-year, $20.5 million deal with Pete Alonso to avoid arbitration

The Mets have avoided arbitration with six of their seven eligible players prior to Thursday night’s deadline.

Most notably, New York was able to come to terms on a new one-year deal with first baseman Pete Alonso worth $20.5 million for next season.

Last offseason, both parties agreed to $14.5 million meaning Alonso will make $6 million more this season than he did last season.

The 29-year-old is set to hit the open market for the first time in his career following the 2024 campaign and the two sides have yet to begin contract extension talks this offseason.

The Mets can still talk things out with Alonso and his agent Scott Boras to try to reach an agreement at any point, but for now, the slugger will play this season under his one-year deal.

Along with Alonso, New York also avoided arbitration with the following players:

Phil Bickford was the lone player the Mets weren't able to come to an agreement with, as he requested $900K and the team was at $815K. The two sides can still work out a deal, but if one is not reached, they will go have an arbiter determine the right-hander's salary for the 2024 season.