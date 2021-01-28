Mets will attend free agent Jake Arrieta's throwing session on Friday

Jake Arrieta

The Mets will attend free agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta's throwing session on Friday, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported Thursday.

Arrieta went 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA over just nine starts and 44.1 IP during the shortened 2020 season as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner has gone 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA with the Phillies since joining the club prior to the 2018 season.

He owns a career record of 110-79 with a 3.76 ERA, with a career-best 22-win season in 2015 when he finished sixth in MVP voting for the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, going 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts against the Cleveland Indians.

The Mets traded away starting pitcher Steven Matz on Wednesday night to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for three prospects: Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski, the 27th ranked prospect in the Jays' system according to MLB.com.

By trading Matz, the Mets add approximately $5.2 million in cap space, with Toronto taking on almost all of that salary, according to Martino. The move made it clear that the Mets are looking to add someone like Trevor Bauer, Jackie Bradley Jr., or now possibly Arrieta.