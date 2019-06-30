Mets apologize for putting two living players in memorial montage at 1969 reunion

The New York Mets have been honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1969 World Series champion team over the week with a series of events.

On Thursday, they renamed the street in front of Citi Field "Seaver Way." At Saturday’s game, they honored more than a dozen members of the title-winning team. They even put together a touching montage for all the players who have died.

Unfortunately, two of the players mentioned in memoriam are still very much alive: former outfielder Jim Gosger, 76, and 70-year-old left-hander Jesse Hudson.

The Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive. pic.twitter.com/egJNu2lzNG — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzYahoo) June 30, 2019

The Mets quickly figured out their mistake — let’s hope none of their family members were caught by surprise at the game — and apologized to Gosger. No word yet on if they reached Hudson.

It also seems that Jim may have some Mets takes of his own. pic.twitter.com/sWwSUfqeKi — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) June 30, 2019

Hopefully neither player was forgettable for the Mets, since they each only played one season in Queens.

Gosger was acquired from the Seattle Pilots in July of 1969 as a player to be named later from a February trade, and he was dealt to the San Francisco Giants that December. Hudson, meanwhile, made just one start in the majors before returning to the minors and pitching one last season at Triple-A.

Surely nothing was malicious about the mix-up, but sometimes when one thing goes badly, a whole host of other things spiral out of control. It’s just unfortunately typical for the Mets.

The Mets lost track of who was still alive from their 1969 World Series champion team. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

