Mets Announcer Hilariously Imagines Conversation Between Phillies Fans In Stands

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen could have a future in comedy. (Watch the video below.)

When the camera panned to two Philadelphia Phillies fans arguing as their team was losing 6-1 at home in the second game of a doubleheader, the SNY broadcaster filled us in on the dialogue. At least in his mind.

“No, I want you to stay for the whole second game. They might rally, they could win,” Cohen joked, playing the guy’s part in the viral clip.

The man and woman, who appeared to be a couple, seemed to reach some sort of resolution, so maybe Cohen was right. But unfortunately for the Philly faithful, the score on Sunday remained the same.

things are not looking good for this man pic.twitter.com/ocQoXLJCHV — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 8, 2022

The SNY team also recently pointed out the unusual interplay between umpire Chad Fairchild and Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt. Between innings last week, the ump could be seen apologizing for a missed third-strike call with a “my bad” gesture.

