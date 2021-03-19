Mets announce string of roster moves, including optioning LHP Daniel Zamora to Triple-A

Daniel Zamora Mets home uniform

Not long after the Mets’ 8-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the team announced a string of roster moves.

RHP Yennsy Díaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora and have been optioned to the Triple-A roster.

Meanwhile, OF Johneshwy Fargas, IF Jake Hager, C David Rodríguez and IF Wilfredo Tovar were reassigned.

With these latest moves, the Mets now have 44 players in major league camp, as they continue to march closer and closer to Opening Day on April 1.