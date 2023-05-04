Mets announce handful of roster moves, including signing reliever Dominic Leone

Aug 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Dominic Leone (52) pitches in the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers:

- Justin Verlander was activated from the Injured List

- Right-handed reliever Dominic Leone has been signed and added to the active roster

- Relievers John Curtiss and Zach Muckenhirn have been sent to Triple-A Syracuse

- Catcher Omar Narvaez has been transferred to the 60-day IL

The most notable move here is the addition of Leone, a 31-year-old veteran who has appeared in 353 games over the course of his nine-year career. Leone last pitched in the majors in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, compiling a 4.01 ERA over 55 games. He had been pitching at the Triple-A level for the Texas Rangers organization this season, but opted out of his contract. For his career, Leone has pitched to a 3.69 ERA.

Moving Narvaez to the 60-day IL is really more of a paper move, as it frees up a spot on the 40-man roster but doesn’t really alter the eight-to-nine week timetable the Mets announced for his return when they placed him on the IL with a high-grade left calf strain.