Mets announce Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry number retirement dates

The Mets announced the dates for when the team will retire the numbers of Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden on Wednesday.

Gooden’s No. 16 will be immortalized on Sunday, April 14 against the Kansas City Royals while Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired on Saturday, June 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Single-game tickets are going on sale Friday.



"It's the highest honor you can get from a team," Gooden said over Zoom on Wednesday. "I always considered myself a Met, I always wanted to retire as a Met and now I get the opportunity. I can't thank Steve and Alex enough to be able to celebrate this great honor with my teammates, the fans and my family. I'm looking forward to this day and it's the greatest honor in my baseball career."

"Having your number retired, it's bigger than going into the Hall of Fame," Strawberry added. "You play for a franchise that has not had a lot of homegrown players come through the organization and be able to achieve some great things.... My heart and soul bleed blue and orange, always. It's a great honor."

Gooden and Strawberry’s numbers are the ninth and 10th to be retired in Mets history, joining Casey Stengel (No. 37), Gil Hodges (No. 14), Tom Seaver (No. 41), Jackie Robinson (No. 42), Mike Piazza (No. 31), Jerry Koosman (No. 36). Keith Hernandez (No. 17) and Willie Mays (No. 24).

“I’m thrilled that two iconic members of the 1986 championship club will have their numbers retired in 2024,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement when the ceremonies were announced last August. “Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden each had an enormous impact on our franchise and it’s my honor to continue our commitment to celebrating our wonderful history.”