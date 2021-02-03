Mets among three favorites to sign free agent LHP Rich Hill: report

Rich Hill delivers a pitch while wearing the Twins' powder blue uniforms

The Mets have "significant interest" in signing free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, reports Rob Bradford of WEEI.

Per Bradford, the Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers are the three favorites to land Hill.

Hill had a 3.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 38.2 innings (eight starts) for the Minnesota Twins in 2020, though he missed some time due to shoulder fatigue.

The 40-year-old Hill has been very effective over the last six seasons, posting a 2.92 ERA and 1.06 WHIP during stints with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, and Twins.

While Hill can be an asset when on the mound, injuries have limited him to just 505 innings pitched over the last six seasons -- an average of just 84 per year.

If signed by the Mets, Hill would almost certainly be guaranteed a spot in the rotation if healthy, which would give them a fourth known starter to go along with Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Marcus Stroman.

Other possibilities for the Mets' rotation include David Peterson and recently-acquired Joey Lucchesi.

The Mets are of course also interested in Trevor Bauer.