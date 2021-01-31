Mets among teams thought to have interest in Mike Foltynewicz: report

Mike Foltynewicz pitching in navy jersey

The Mets are among teams thought to have some interest in RHP Mike Foltynewicz, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday evening.

According to Heyman, word is that Foltynewicz looked good at a recent throwing session at Georgia Tech.

The Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox were the other three teams mentioned to have interest.

Foltynewicz is a seven-year vet and former All-Star in 2018, holding a career ERA of 4.33 over 686.0 innings pitched, a 44-42 record and 655 strikeouts.

He was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2014 and spent one season with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Braves, where he spent the last six season.

In 2020, Foltynewicz played in just one major league game, allowing six runs in three innings against the Rays back on July 27. Following the game, the Braves designated Foltynewicz for assignment and was outrighted three days later.

With the Mets still in on Trevor Bauer as of late, it's unclear if this will go any further than "interest," but the state of the team's rotation went up in the air when they traded away Steven Matz last week.