Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to two-year deal

Eduardo Escobar treated image, with Brewers in 2021 rounds bases

The Mets are in agreement with infielder Eduardo Escobar on a deal that would bring the Venezuelan-born player to Queens.

Escobar and the Mets are in agreement on a two-year deal worth $20 million, reports SNY's Andy Martino. The proposed contract also has a third-year club option.

The agreement is pending a physical.

Escobar split his 2021 season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. The 32-year-old hit .253 with 28 home runs and 90 RBI. However, where Escobar would give the Mets value is in his defensive versatility. In 2021, Escobar played at least one game at first, second, third and shortstop.

Although Francisco Lindor will man shortstop for the Mets, Escobar could be an everyday answer at third base as J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar split time at the hot corner last season.

Villar is currently an unrestricted free agent and Davis is due $2.5 million next year before he enters his third year of arbitration.

But where does Escobar’s signing leave the Mets and Javier Baez? This deal won’t preclude the Mets from attempting to re-sign him.

Baez is currently an unrestricted free agent and Martino reports the market for him is intensifying, but the Mets are still in the running to sign him.



