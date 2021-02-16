Mets agree to deal with CF Kevin Pillar

Kevin Pillar black Rockies jersey

The Mets and centerfielder Kevin Pillar are in agreement on a deal pending a physical, sources tell SNY's Andy Martino.

Pillar split his 2020 season with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, slashing .288/.336/.462, hitting six home runs and 26 RBI in 54 games.

Though he has some solid offensive numbers, his defense is what's most important, since the Mets are hoping to enter this season with someone else besides Brandon Nimmo at center...

Which is why this signing is a bit of a head scratcher. Pillar has been a negative defender at center in each of the last three seasons.

In 2020, he was worth -4 DRS despite playing out in the middle in just 21 games. He also has a -1 OAA in the last four seasons.

If we don't expect Pillar to be the starting center fielder, then the Mets also already have a backup center fielder in Albert Almora available to them on a minor-league deal, creating a logjam on the bench while the starting spot still isn't fixed.