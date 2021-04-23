Mets acting GM Zack Scott gives updates on pitching staff, including Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard

Colin Martin
·2 min read
Carlos Carrasco pitching at 2021 Mets spring training
Mets acting GM Zack Scott spoke to the media on Friday evening prior to the team's game against the Washington Nationals, giving some injury updates regarding the pitching staff.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was acquired in the Francisco Lindor trade, and has yet to make his Mets debut after suffering a torn right hamstring in the middle of March.

"It's my understanding he is going to throw his next rehab outing tomorrow," Scott said. "And like any rehab outing, we assess after that, see where his progress is. I know he's been progressing well. I'm not going to put a date on it because you have to take it one day at a time. Especially when it's an outing you got to see how the guy feels the next day, how that recovery is as he gets into his routine."

Noah Syndergaard has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and is still expected to make a return to the field in June. Meanwhile, relief pitcher Seth Lugo underwent elbow surgery in early spring training, and is likely to return some time in May as he's begun throwing off the mound.

"Yeah they're both progressing as well as probably the last time I talked to you," Scott said. "So they're still on their schedules, which is June for Noah and we're hoping some time in May for Seth. And as far as I know, he's progressing as expected, knock on wood there can always be setbacks with players, but everything looks good so far.

"Yes, he's thrown off the mound. I don't believe he's faced live hitters yet, so that would be probably one of the next progressions I would guess."

RHP Dellin Betances was placed on the 10-day IL on April 8 with a right shoulder impingement after throwing just one inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scott spoke about his progress as he's working back to full strength.

"As you guys know he went on the IL with a shoulder impingement, he's stayed back in New York to rehab, back here," Scott said. "So he's obviously rejoined the team now that we're home. They're just going to continue to work strengthening the shoulder. Obviously the shoulder is an area you always have to be mindful that we're doing all the right things, and have a really good program set up. I've talked to our performance staff, and we feel like we have a good plan in place, but he's still in that strengthening portion of that so it's hard to really project a timetable."

