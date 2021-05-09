Mets’ acting GM Zack Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Mets acting general manager Zack Scott wasn’t thrilled by Francisco Lindor‘s fuzzy explanation for a dugout dispute.

Scott said it was “unfortunate” that Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to dismiss their dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over a critter spotted in the clubhouse tunnel – Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.

The disagreement happened out of view of television cameras, but New York’s broadcast showed other players and coaches rushing into the tunnel to break up some sort of commotion.

“You’d have to ask the players why they chose to handle it that way,” Scott said. “Not how I’d go (about it). I think what’s unfortunate is it’s a little bit of a bigger story than it needs to be and it takes away from one of our best wins of the year. That was a great win last night.”

Lindor homered a half-inning after the exchange, keying a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The rat or possum story is something that our guys were talking about early this afternoon,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

The apparent clash between Lindor and McNeil came a half-inning after they miscommunicated on an infield single by Nick Ahmed. Both players appeared sullen over the next few innings before offering smiles during separate postgame video conferences with reporters in which they insisted their beef was over rodents, and not slow rollers.

Neither Scott or manager Luis Rojas confirmed the exact parameters of the argument.

“Certainly it’s something that they didn’t want to get into too much detail about, so I respect that and know kind of the code of the clubhouse,” Scott said. “The one thing I’ll just say generally is not specific to the situation but just broadly – these guys are competitive. They want to win. They are like a family.

“They spend so much time together and sometimes, like a family, there’s disputes and debates and arguments. At the end of the day you go out there and grind out a great win and you walk way still brothers.”

The Mets’ comeback from a four-run deficit was their biggest of the season.

“Today we’re a better ballclub and we’re a better family,” Rojas said. “That’s how I see the events that happened yesterday, just after talking to both players and talking to the group.”

McNeil homered in the third inning Saturday. Lindor, waiting on deck, greeted him near home plate with a low-five.

While Scott hoped to move on from the viral vermin story, the entertainment team at Citi Field leaned into it. Shortly before first pitch Saturday night, a new quiz game debuted on the scoreboard, asking fans “Rat or Raccoon?”

Mets’ acting GM Zack Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Mets vs. Diamondbacks: Francisco Lindor on Jeff McNeil debate over rat vs raccoon | Mets Post Game

    After a big win for the Mets over the Diamondbacks, Francisco Lindor faced questions about an incident during the game in the tunnel between the Mets dugout and their clubhouse. While many speculated that there was a fight between Lindor and Jeff McNeil, Lindor claimed the whole thing was a debate about whether they saw a rat or a raccoon in the tunnel.

  • Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil tunnel 'fight' over rat vs raccoon - what really happened? | SportsNite

    The SNY crew goes long on the events between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil in the tunnel between the Mets dugout and the clubhouse at Citi Field on Friday. Did they actually fight, and was their story about a rat-raccoon debate a good way to diffuse and explain the situation? Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Luis Rojas says Jacob deGrom dealing with 'different' injury in lower back area

    Mets' Jacob deGrom is heading for an MRI after Luis Rojas said the ace is dealing with a different injury than his lat tightness from last week.

  • Push for the Playoffs: Will Canadiens finally clinch a playoff spot?

    Your daily look at the NHL playoff picture and Draft Lottery odds.

  • How many Boston Celtics have been named 6th Man of the Year – and who were they?

    Can you name the duo who won the award for Boston three years running? Better yet -- can you name the seasons?

  • Giants remain among world’s most valuable sports franchises

    Despite a decade of losing and the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Giants continue to gain in overall franchise value.

  • Cronenworth, Tatis homer off Cueto, Padres rout Giants 11-1

    Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead.

  • Panthers trying out quarterback Kevin Thomson

    The Carolina Panthers are bringing in University of Washington quarterback Kevin Thomson for a tryout look, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Thomson didn’t ultimately play for Washington after transferring to the school last year from Sacramento State. An injury thwarted his chances of playing as Dylan Morris grabbed the starting job and [more]

  • Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

    Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest. The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before Tuesday's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.

  • Evan Fournier implies Cs ‘lack physicality,’ but can ‘beat anybody’ playing ahead

    For the former Magic wing, Boston isn't getting the job done with its attitude of late.

  • Yankees send Miguel Andujar back to minors after rough weekend

    After their win against the Washington Nationals Sunday, the Yankees sent Miguel Andujar back to the minors.

  • Mets’ Jacob deGrom exits early in return from right lat issue

    Mets ace Jacob deGrom pulled himself from a game with tightness on his right side after throwing two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning.

  • Elliott's No. 9, Almirola's No. 10 to drop to the rear before green flag at Darlington

    DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway for unapproved adjustments to his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Aric Almirola will join Elliott at the back after his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice. RELATED: Starting Lineup | […]

  • Nolan Arenado's solo home run

    Nolan Arenado crushes a solo home run to left field vs. his former club to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning

  • A closer look at a record-breaking season of Premier League penalties

    The current campaign has seen a record number of spot-kicks awarded in English football’s top tier.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Olympics-Gatlin wins at Tokyo Olympic Stadium test event

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections. Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them.

  • NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

    The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."